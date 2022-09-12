READING, Pa. - Michal Menet, Michael Troutman and Kyle Yocum were inducted into the Exeter Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday and honored prior to and during the Eagles football game against West York.
All three were standouts on the gridiron in addition to participating in other sports at Exeter. Menet and Yocum continued their football careers at Penn State and Delaware, respectively. Troutman would go on to become a 2x Division III wrestling All-American at Ursinus.
The trio participated in an induction ceremony prior to the game and then introduced at halftime.