JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The IronPigs managed only four hits against three Jacksonville pitchers in an 8-1 setback on Saturday at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jeff Lindgren allowed only two hits over the first six innings and the Jumbo Shrimp got a sixth inning grand slam from Charles Leblanc. Lehigh Valley pushed across a run in the ninth inning when Dustin Peterson drove home Jhailyn Ortiz with a sacrifice fly.
Lehigh Valley can still muster a series win when the two teams play the final game of a six-game series on Sunday.