Three local small college football teams advanced in the NCAA playoffs this past weekend. The trio will play in the second round this upcoming weekend.
At the Division II level, Kutztown topped Tiffin on Saturday to move on to the second round of the tournament. The Golden Bears will host Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. at Andre Reed Stadium.
In the Division III bracket, Muhlenberg rolled to a big win over MIT in its playoff opener. The Mules now will host Brockport on Saturday at noon at Scotty Wood Stadium.
Also in the Division III playoffs, Del Val moved on to the next round and will face Wesley.