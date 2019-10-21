YORK, Pa. - A trio of high school golfers from the local coverage area posted scores in the top 10 of the leaderboards after the first round of the 2019 PIAA Championships on Monday. The tournament is being held at Heritage Hills in York.
In the AA Boys field, Elijah Ruppert of Brandywine Heights shot a one-over and is currently in a tie for the lead. In that same field, Notre Dame Green Pond's Ben Ortwein shot a six-over, 77, in the opening round and is in a tie for seventh place.
In the AAA Girls competition, Michelle Cox of Emmaus shot a three-over, 75, and is in a tie for fourth place.
Par for the course is 71.
The second round will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and will utilize a shotgun start in an effort to complete play before the anticipated inclement weather begins in the area.