READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals three-game win streak came to an end Sunday with a 3-2 overtime loss to Trois-Rivieres at Santander Arena.
Dominic Cormier scored with just under four minutes remaining in the first period to knot the contest at 1-1, but the Lions answered two minutes later to take a lead into the first intermission.
The Royals netted the equalizer midway through the second period on a short-handed goal by Jackson Cressey. The two teams skated through a scoreless third period setting the stage for overtime.
Trois-Rivieres earned a split of the weekend series when Olivier Archambault scored the game winning goal at the 3:50 mark.
Reading will be at Adirondack on Friday in their next action.