READING, Pa. - William Lavalliere stopped 27 shots and Trois-Rivieres down Reading 3-1 on Saturday at Santander Arena.
The Lions never trailed as Cole Gallant and Matthew Barron Scored first period goals. The Royals Shane Sellar had evened the contest at 1-1 with a power play goal midway through the first period.
Cedric Montminy added an insurance goal midway through the second period and neither team scored over the final 30 minutes.
The teams will play the rubber-game of the weekend series on Sunday afternoon.