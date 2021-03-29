ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland defeated Whitehall 3-1 (25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20) in an EPC boys' volleyball match on Monday night at Parkland High School.
It was the first competitive match for Whitehall's team in 667 days. The 2020 spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trojans jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the match and the second set was much closer, but the hosts still grabbed the win. Whitehall avoided the sweep with a win in the third set, but Parkland closed it out in the fourth set.