NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Catasauqua capped off a busy day of basketball with a 62-35 win over Pen Argyl as the day was also historic with Derek Troxell reaching 1,000 career points.
The Rough Riders swept their home doubleheader on Thursday with a win over Palisades in the afternoon followed by the victory over the Green Knights in the evening contest at Catasauqua High School.
Troxell reached the milestone mark in the first quarter with a three-pointer. He became the 22nd player overall and the 12th boys' basketball player in school history to reach that mark.
He finished with 16 points, which led all scorers.
The Rough Riders enjoyed a 33-16 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.