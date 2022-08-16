READING, Pa. - The Reading High School football program is entering a new era in 2022, with Troy Godinet taking over as the head coach.
The Red Knights are looking to return to prominence, and some coaches around Berks County consider them to be a "sleeping giant" just waiting to breakthrough.
Godinet takes over a program he knows very well, and one that he's investing time in from the youth program all the way up.
Reading enters the 2022 season with an improved group, they bring size to the table and are ready to usher in a new era of the Red Knights Brotherhood.