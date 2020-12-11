BETHLEHEM, Pa. - John Truby resigned as Liberty's football coach, the school announced on Friday. Truby led the Hurricanes for eight seasons.
"Liberty High School wishes to thank Coach John Truby for his passion, dedication, and leadership during the past 8 seasons," Liberty athletic director Fred Harris said in a news release. "Our student athletes were lucky to have a coach of John’s character during the last 8 seasons. Coach Truby has served Liberty with loyalty, professionalism and passion and he will be missed. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."
Truby went 37-46 during his time leading the program. The team was 3-13 in the past two seasons and 0-6 this past season.
The resignation of Truby is the third by an EPC football coach this offseason. Joe Henrich resigned at Bethlehem Catholic earlier on Friday and George Clay stepped down from the head football coach job at Allen last month.