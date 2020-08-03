NEW YORK - Tuesday's scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium was postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday evening in Philadelphia.
The twin bill is set to begin at 4:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. The second game is slated to begin 35 minutes after the conclusion of the opener.
The Yankees will be the home team for the first game of the doubleheader and the Phillies will be the home team for the second contest.
The team's began a home-and-home series on Monday night in New York.