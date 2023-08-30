Another busy night on the pitch in Berks County on Wednesday. Tulpehocken and Kutztown picking up non-conference wins in the early going this season.
The Trojans opened the home portion of their season with a shutout of Pottsgrove, 2-0. Both goals coming in the first half for the Trojans, as they coasted in the second half.
Connor Hussman opening the scoring with a great deke of the defender before firing it into the back of the goal. Later in the first half, Hussman with the assist on this one passing it to Vinny Tartaglia who doubles the Trojans lead.
In Kutztown, the Cougars ended a six year streak with a, 4-2 win over Upper Perk.
The Cougars wasting no time in this one, Colin Diehl finds the back of the goal five minutes into the contest. Just two minutes later, Upper Perk fails to clear and the Cougars pounce, Cayden Ciccone buries one of his two goals on the night, 2-0.
Now holding a, 3-1 lead in the second half Upper Perk looking to keep things close. Matthew Fisher would knock home his second goal of the night to make it a one score game.
In the 20th minute the Cougars put this one out of reach, Robbie Ott the third player to find the back of the net in the win.