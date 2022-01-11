TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Tulpehocken boys basketball out of Berks IV won't be going away anytime soon. The Trojans making a strong case for playoff contention.
At 8-2, the Trojans are as well-rounded as any team in the county. They feature a duo averaging 36 points per game combined.
David Bednarczyk averages 17, while Bryce Mellen leads the team averaging 19 points. These two are top-10 in scoring for the league, helping to lead the Trojans to their eight win record.
It's more than two leading scorers for the Trojans, their ability to play as a team offensively, and strong defensively, they pose a real threat in Berks IV.