TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Tulpehocken continuing their run toward a District III-A title at home on Wednesday. The Trojans rolling to a 4-0 win over Fairfield.
The Trojans scored in bunches to put this game out of reach before the second half. Ace Aguirre netting the first goal with nine minutes left in the first half. Aguirre would finish with a hat trick, and assisted on another goal.
Two of Aguirre's goals came in the first half, and his assist went to Micah Meyers for the second goal.
Tulpehocken will face High Point in the semifinals.