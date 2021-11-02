TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Tulpehocken will go for their second straight District III-1A title on Wednesday nights. The Trojans taking on the top seed, Camp Hill at Hersheypark Stadium.
Last season, the Trojans captured the title on Camp Hill's field. They know the top-seed again will be out to avenge that loss.
Defense wins championships, and that side of the field has been strong for the Trojans. They have yet to allow a goal in the postseason. A shutout result is something they would welcome on Wednesday night.
Tulpehocken and Camp Hill will play in the nightcap at Hersheypark Stadium.