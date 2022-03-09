Tulpehocken and Antietam both saw their seasons come to a close in boys 3A and 2A tournaments.
The Trojans fell behind early and couldn't recover against West Catholic in a 69-32 loss. Tulpy struggled to keep pace offensively all night, falling behind 44-16 by halftime.
West would continue to run away with this one in the second half.
Elsewhere, Antietam came up short in their 2A opener on the road against Holy Cross, 57-49.
This was a back and forth contest for much of the night, but Holy Cross would get the best of the Mounts in the end.