Boys basketball PIAA 3A/2A opening round

Tulpehocken and Antietam both saw their seasons come to a close in boys 3A and 2A tournaments. 

The Trojans fell behind early and couldn't recover against West Catholic in a 69-32 loss. Tulpy struggled to keep pace offensively all night, falling behind 44-16 by halftime.

West would continue to run away with this one in the second half.

Elsewhere, Antietam came up short in their 2A opener on the road against Holy Cross, 57-49.

This was a back and forth contest for much of the night, but Holy Cross would get the best of the Mounts in the end.  