The District III boys basketball tournament continuing on Thursday night. Both Tulpehocken and Exeter falling on the road in their matchups.
The Trojans fell to York Catholic in the 3A semifinals, 61-58. The road to the PIAA tournament not yet over for the Trojans though.
David Bednarczyk led the way for the Trojans in their effort on Thursday night, finishing with 19 points. Luke Forjan put York Catholic on his back finishing with 31 points.
Tulpy will host Lancaster Catholic on Monday in the third place game, with the Districts final spot in the PIAA tournament on the line.
In the 5A tournament, the Eagles fell into the consolation bracket with a 57-50 loss to West York.
The 10-seed Eagles fought until the very end in a tough road contest against the two-seed. The season doesn't end there for Exeter, they will host Lower Dauphin in the consolation semifinals on Monday.