TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Two teams vying for Berks and District tournament spots, Tulpehocken and Oley Valley's matchup has been postponed.
The Trojans are currently the three seed in the District III-3A tournament, right in range to grab one of the top two spots. After getting a taste of the tournament last season as the fifth seed, their sights are set on one of those top spots this time around.
Winners of five out of their last six, the Trojans are feeling good heading down the stretch.
Tulpehocken and Oley Valley will play next week.