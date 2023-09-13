Busy night of boys soccer around Berks County on Wednesday night. Tulpehocken wins a close one, while Fleetwood rolls as both teams remain unbeaten.
The Trojans coming out on top in a battle of the unbeatens, knocking off Kutztown 1-0.
First half of action is when the game winning goal would come, Connor Hussman out paces the defender before firing on goal and putting the Trojans up 1-0. The Cougars would look to equalize later in the half but to no avail, Coin Diehl's shot saved by Nick Becker.
Tulpehocken improves to 7-0, 3-0 in league play while Kutztown takes a step back at 6-1, 2-1.
Elsewhere, the Tigers rolled past Exeter with a 3-0 win.
Davin Millisock would score twice on the night for the Tigers, his first coming in the 38th minutes to open up the scoring. In the second half, Nate Herb finds the back of the net with a header off the corner kick in the 12th minute.
All of four minutes later, Millisock once again cuts through the defense and puts one into the back of the net.
Fleetwood improves upon their record at 7-0, 3-0 while Exeter takes a step back at 3-4, 0-3.