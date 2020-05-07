BERNVILLE, Pa. - Tulpehocken held a virtual signing ceremony on Wednesday night for its student-athletes who are continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Taking these ceremonies virtual has been a growing trend with high schools during the coronavirus pandemic.
In total six Tulpehocken seniors signed their letters of intent while coaches, school administrators, staff, and parents attended the virtual event.
List of Student-Athletes:
Chandler Mellen – Thaddeus Stevens – Basketball
Josh Nielsen – Messiah – Baseball
Luke Paulson – Elizabethtown – Soccer
Kyle Schermerhorn – Alvernia – Cross Country & Track
Hunter Stump – Albright – Soccer
Jesse Torres – Alvernia – Soccer & Track
