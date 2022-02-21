BERNVILLE, Pa. - No. 3 seed Tulpehocken built a big early lead, but had to hang on for a 48-44 win over No. 6 Brandywine Heights in the quarterfinal round Monday of the District III Class 3A tournament.
The Trojans stormed out to a 12-1 lead after one quarter and led throughout behind double figure scorers David Bednarczyk (16) and Bryce Mellen (11).
Behind Jayden Kantner, the Bullets mounted a second half comeback as the freshman scored all of his game-high 21 points in the final 16 minutes to cut the deficit to a single point.
Tulpehocken would hang on, however, and advance to No. 2 York Catholic on the road Thursday night at 7 p.m. The other half of the bracket feature No. 1 Columbia against No. 5 Lancaster Catholic who defeated No. 4 Kutztown 46-40.