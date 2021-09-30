OLEY, Pa. - A tight three-way race for the top spot in Berks III, Tulpehocken and Oley Valley battling on the pitch Thursday night.
The Trojans and Lynx playing to a 1-1 draw, fitting for two of the top teams in the league. Tulpy currently with a slight advantage sitting in second, Oley Valley behind them in third.
Mason Ellis scored the first goal of the game, giving Tulpy the early 1-0 lead. The Lynx would get their response in the first half, Josey Williamson with a strike to tie things up.
The second half was a defensive battle to the end.