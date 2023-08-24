TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Tulpehocken boys soccer enters the new campaign as reigning county and District champs. The Trojans return plenty of talent with hopes to make another deep playoff run and collect more titles.
Eight seniors return for the Trojans in 2023, mix that with talented fresh faces ready to come in and contribute. This is a reloaded group entering the new campaign.
The preseason has put an emphasis on the midfield, an already potent offensive attack is looking to be even better this year. This is a group that scored 89 goals a season ago.
While last season was one for the history books, the Trojans are keeping their focus ahead to the new campaign.