TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - The Tulpehocken Trojans already two-for-two in terms of postseason hardware. Tuesday night, the Trojans got one step closer to making that three-for-three.
Playing host to Northumberland Christian in the opening round of the PIAA-A tournament. The Trojans scored five unanswered goals to pull away for the, 6-1 win.
Nico Paul-Chandia and Mason Lillis leading the way offensively for the Trojans, each netting two goals.
Faith Christian awaits the Trojans on Saturday afternoon at Northern Lehigh High School in Slatington.