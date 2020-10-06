Tulpehocken defeated Schuylkill Valley 2-1 in a BCIAA Berks II boys' soccer battle on Tuesday night. Governor Mifflin and Daniel Boone played to a scoreless draw in a cross-divisional showdown on Tuesday evening.
Lucas Forry netted both of the goals for Tulpehocken, including the game-winner which he scored with 48 seconds left in the contest.
Joseph Loose scored the lone goal for Schuylkill Valley.
Mifflin and Boone both remain undefeated after playing to a draw on Tuesday. The Mustangs have two wins this season while the Blazers have five.