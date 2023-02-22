CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies recent free agency splash continued to add to an already potent lineup. Trea Turners makes it five All-Star caliber players in the lineup for the Phillies.
Turner was once a member of the National League East, coming up with the Washington Nationals before being traded to Los Angeles.
Being back in the NL East, Turner knows it's one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. This Phillies roster, one of the better lineups that Turner has been a part of in his career.
Even with the division being in a great spot, Turner knows that this lineup is capable of making plenty of noise throughout the season.