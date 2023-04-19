NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS... A combination of low relative humidity, breezy west to northwest winds, and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any potential fire ignitions today across southeastern Pennsylvania. Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 25 to 30 percent across the area. West to northwest winds will increase to around 10 to 15 mph with frequent gusts around 20-25 mph. Fine fuels in the form of dry or dead vegetation will be quite dry as well, and conducive to fire ignition and rapid fire spread. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.