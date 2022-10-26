District III field hockey getting underway on Wednesday night, plenty of local action in the mix. Twin Valley winning an overtime thriller, while Berks Catholic rolled to a win.
At the 2A level, the Raiders got all they could handle from Conestoga Valley. Regulation not enough time for these two to determine a winner, and it took late into the first OT for the Raiders to breakthrough, 2-1.
The Buckskins would get on the board first in the second quarter, but all of three minutes later Hadley Munn would equalize for the Raiders with a deflection. Munn would be the hero in OT as well, this time off a centering pass.
At the A level, Berks Catholic had no problems against Kennard Dale, rolling to the next round, 8-0.
Aubreigh Uba would pace the Saints with four goals in the win, including the games opening goal. Several other Saints getting in on the scoring, Mallory Buzydlowski, Paisley Lutz and Alyse Weber.