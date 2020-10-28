Twin Valley, Berks Catholic advance to county title game
Berks County field hockey playoffs underway, Twin Valley hosting Wilson WL and Oley Valley taking on Berks Catholic. The Raiders and Saints picking up the wins will meet for the County championship.
The Lady Raiders taking an early lead, Natali Foster finding the back of the goal off a corner. They would double their lead in the second quarter when Sophia Marsalo finds the loose ball sends it in for the goal.
In the other semifinal, the top seeded Lynx hosting Berks Catholic. The Saints held a 2-0 lead through two quarters thanks to Julia Bressler doubling the lead up. Oley Valley would get two goals in the third and fourth quarters from Kayla Maciejewski and Alexandra Lopez sending this one to overtime.
Two overtimes weren't enough to decide a winner, this one heads to a shootout. Olivia Chiarelli plays the role of offensive hero with the goal in the fourth round. In the fifth round it was Saints goalie Giuliana Ditsky with the big stop for the win.
