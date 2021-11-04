District III volleyball semifinals taking place on Thursday night, Spring Grove and York Suburban advancing to the 3A title match.
Twin Valley traveled to Spring Grove for their semifinal match, the Raiders swept by the Rockets in three-straight sets. After a 25-6 loss in set one, the Raiders fought back to lose a close set two.
In the other semifinal, Berks Catholic taking on York Suburban. The Saints only get one set, falling 3-1.
The Saints putting up a fight the whole way, falling by a combined three points in the first, two sets. They would win set three, 25-19. In the fourth set, York put it away with a 25-23 win.
In the 4A field, Wilson fell to the top seed, Cumberland Valley, 3-1. At the 1A level, High point was swept by Lititz Christian.
(Video courtesy: Spring Grove Athletics)