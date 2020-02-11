READING, Pa. - The BCIAA girls' basketball playoffs are set to take place at Santander Arena this week. The semifinals games are set for Tuesday night.
For the second time in the last three season, Twin Valley and Governor Mifflin are set to face off in the semifinal round. The Raiders are still in search for their first county crown. This year's TV team is the top seed and led by Peyton McDaniel, which may be enough to get the title this time around.
it won't be an easy path though for Twin Valley as Governor Mifflin is the defending champion and advanced to the title game in three of the last four seasons.
The other semifinal is between Reading High and Berks Catholic, a repeat semifinal showdown from last year. The Red Knights topped the Saints a year ago, which ended their streak of four straight county title game appearances.
This year the Red Knights are the seventh seed and the Saints are the sixth seed.