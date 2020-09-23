READING, Pa. - Twin Valley took an early lead and never looked back in their 5-0 road win over Muhlenberg to start off the 2020 field hockey season.
The Raiders took a 2-0 lead into the second quarter thanks to Makayla Carahaly's goal earlier in the game. Natali Foster would be the one adding to the scoreboard for the Raiders in the second, Foster finished the game with a hat trick.
Emma Winther would add some insurance for the Raiders in the third with a deflection for a goal. Twin Valley starts the season off strong on the road.