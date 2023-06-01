HERSHEY, Pa. - Hitting the road for the District III-2A title game, Twin Valley knocks off Hershey, 7-6. The Raiders defending their 2022 District title on Thursday afternoon.
The Raiders would grab hold of a, 3-1 lead thanks to a Samantha Rhoads goal with 9:20 left in the first half. That lead wouldn't hold up as Hershey nets two late goals to knot things up, 3-3 at halftime.
Second half of play, the Raiders finding themselves down by one until Kylie Duke ties it up, 6-6. Under a minute left, Anna Givens records her third goal of the game which would give the Raiders the District title.