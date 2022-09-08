ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley playing host to rival, Daniel Boone on the pitch on Thursday evening. The Raiders holding off their rivals in a, 4-2 win.
Both teams stonewalling each other in the first half of play, we move to the second half.
Three minutes into the second half, Emma Macnamee scores the opening goal of the game for the Raiders. The Scouts would answer 15 minutes later, Emma Buckwalter with the equalizer.
Abigail Mattia would break the 1-1 deadlock late in the second half for the Raiders, and the held the Scouts the rest of the way. Twin Valley improves to, 4-2 on the season.