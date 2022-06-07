EAGLEVILLE, Pa. - Twin Valley girls lacrosse, already writing some Berks County history on Tuesday, but there's more history to write. The Raiders advancing to the PIAA-2A title game with a , 13-9 win over Strath Haven.
The Raiders become the first lacrosse team, girls or boys, from Berks County to make it to a state title game.
Twin Valley attacking early and often in this one, getting the scoring started was Emma Raines, just 17 seconds into the contest. Raines would go on a tear, scoring seven of the 13 Raiders goals.
They would hold an 8-4 advantage going into halftime, holding off Strath Haven in the second half going goal-for-goal en route to the win.
Awaiting the Raiders in the 2A title game is Archbishop Carroll, who defeated Bishop Shanahan, 8-4.
The PIAA-2A title game is set for Saturday morning, 10AM at West Chester East High School, Harold Zimmerman Stadium.