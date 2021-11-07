HARRISBURG, Pa. - Twin Valley came into Saturday looking for something that has eluded them, a District title. The Raiders finally getting the job done with a, 3-0 win over Mechanicsburg.
Emma Winther gets things going offensively for the Raiders, scoring the first goal. Winther proud to have gotten the job done with this group, she commented after the game.
Natali Foster also putting her mark on the title win, doubling the Raiders lead in the second half.
It's the first ever field hockey District III-2A title for the Raiders.