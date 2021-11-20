WHITEHALL, Pa. - All the PIAA title games taking place on Saturday at Whitehall, Twin Valley and Oley Valley both competing for state gold.
In the 2A title game, the Raiders earned the programs second ever state title, the first coming back in 2015. Natali Foster playing the role of hero for the Raiders scoring two second period goals to complete the comeback.
Those two goals pushed the Raiders passed Gwynedd Mercy, 3-2 for the 2A title.
In the 1A game, Oley Valley squared off with the three-time defending state champs, Wyoming Seminary. It was Seminary scoring all the goals in this one for the 6-0 win.
The Lynx went 24-3 on the season with a District title.