HARRISBURG, Pa. - District III-2A title game, Twin Valley avenging last seasons title game loss, and claiming their first title in program history, 14-13.
These two teams going back and forth all game, the Irish holding a slight lead when they went to halftime, 9-7. The Raiders getting back in front late in the game, 12-11.
All tied at 13 with 20 seconds left, Anna Kaplan played the part of hero for the Raiders, scoring the game winning goal off the restart.
Twin Valley making history on Wednesday night.