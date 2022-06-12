WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Twin Valleys' lacrosse history ends with a runner-up in the PIAA-2A girls title game.
The Raiders got two goals apiece from Emma Raines and Anna Kaplan. Both helping to lead to a 6-4 advantage at halftime for the Raiders. They would be outscored in the second half.
Archbishop Carroll would flip the script from the first half, outscoring the Raiders, 6-4 in the second half to win their second straight girls lacrosse title.
For Twin Valley, the season ends with a PIAA runner-up, BCIAA and District 3 titles.