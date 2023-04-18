ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley is on a roll heading into their showdown with unbeaten Wyomissing Tuesday night. The Raiders keeping those winning ways going with a, 9-6 win.
Leading up to Tuesday's game, the Raiders have outscored their last two opponents, 39-3.
The Raiders riding that momentum early on with a, 4-0 lead through much of the first half. Alexia Polyak would finally breakthrough for the Spartans for their first goal of the night.
Second half of play, Hadley Munn pushing the Raiders lead early on in the half with a goal making it, 5-2. Later in the half, Munn would find Kylie Duke who finds the back of net pushing the lead at that point to, 8-4.
Twin Valley improves to 7-3, 4-1 on the season, while Wyomissing suffers its first loss 9-1, 4-1.