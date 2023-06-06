ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley taking the first steps toward getting back to the PIAA-2A title game on Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders rolling past Quaker Valley, 17-3.
Getting things started early, the Raiders already up, 2-0 with just under 20 minutes left in the first half. Kylie Duke scoring one of those two goals, and one of her five on the day.
Kaitlyn Davis would score twice in the opening half, helping push the Raiders lead to, 4-1. This group would be hard to stop, Ana Givens getting in on the goal scoring party. Givens would finish with a hat trick in the win.
Twin Valley is off to the quarter finals.