ROBESONIA, Pa. - Twin Valley is headed back to the District III-2A girls lacrosse title game. The Raiders rolling past Red Land, 20-4.
After an early 3-3 tie, the Raiders would really begin to roll from there grabbing a 4-3 lead and stepping on the gas. Emma Raines finished with nine goals, Julia Givens had seven, both pacing the Raiders offensively in the win.
The title game on Wednesday, a rematch from last year with York Catholic waiting. The District III-2A title game will be held at Central Dauphin Middle School.