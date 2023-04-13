ELVERSON, Pa. - Thursday night action on the lacrosse field between Twin Valley and Berks Catholic. The host Raiders would double-up the Saints, 8-4.
Third quarter of play, the Raiders would grab the lead on a Daniel Murphy goal, it would be one of two for Murphy on the night. Heading into the fourth, the Raiders would crank up the offense.
Drew Engle would finish with a hat trick for the Raiders, and one of those three goals pushing the lead to, 7-4.
Twin Valley improves to, 6-4 overall with and 3-1 in the league. Berks Catholic falls to 3-5, 2-2.