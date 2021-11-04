ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley's football program is in the District III playoffs for the first time. The Raiders enter the 5A tournament as the 13 seed, finishing the regular season with a 6-4 record.
This is a Raiders team that has continued to make strides each season leading up to this. Now, led by a group of seniors, including a record breaker, they are ready to keep making firsts.
Dom Caruso, the record breaker, is excited to see the growth this team has made. Along with the support they have received from the student body at both home and away games.
Head coach Kris Olsen is in his first season as the Raiders coach, helping to lead them to a winning record and playoff appearance.
Twin Valley will take on Spring Grove, the five seed, on Friday night.