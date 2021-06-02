ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley softball team was the top seed entering the District 3 tournament for a reason, they are now one win away from hoisting a trophy.
The Raiders suffered one loss on the season, they posted a 21-1 record and started things off with a win over the team standing in their way on Thursday.
Even with a rematch against Lampeter-Strasburg looming, this is a squad that knows the first matchup means nothing. They need to take care of business on the field to earn District gold.
The District 3-5A softball title game will be held at Millersville University, first pitch scheduled for 2:30 PM.