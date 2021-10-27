District III field hockey tournament getting underway on Wednesday night. Twin Valley and Fleetwood collecting wins in their opening round games.
The Raiders squared off with Berks Catholic in their opening game. Natali Foster racked up four goals in the 9-1 win.
The Saints took an early 1-0 lead, but the Raiders would tie things up quickly and never look back. Emma Winther knocking in the goal to break the 1-1 tie later in the first quarter.
Awaiting the Raiders in the quarterfinal round is, Donegal.
Elsewhere in the county, Fleetwood grinded out a 1-0 win over New Oxford to move on.
Casey Lynn Dewald was stopped late in the first half to net the first goal, but she wouldn't be stopped in the second half. With eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Dewald breaks the scoreless tie.
The Tigers advance to take on Northern in the quarterfinal round.