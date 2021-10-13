Plenty of field hockey action going on around Berks County on Wednesday night. Twin Valley, Fleetwood and Hamburg all improving their records on the night.
The Berks I champs hosting Berks Catholic, with their perfect league record on the line. The Saints putting the pressure on the Raiders early, with a 1-0 lead.
Emma Winther ties things up for the Raiders off a Natali Foster assist. Foster would end the night with a hat trick as well. The Raiders would go on a 10-1 run to take down the Saints.
Fleetwood hosting Schuylkill Valley, and they would blank their guests, 7-0. Casey Lynn Dewald finished with a hat trick for the Tigers in the win.
The Tigers scored six of their seven goals in the first half. They improve to 14-2 overall and 8-2 in league.
Hamburg looked to wrap up a playoff spot hosting Kutztown. The Red Hawks hanging on for a 2-1 win.
Kylah Reading found the back of the goal twice in the Red Hawks win. Reading scoring in the first and fourth quarters. The win secures Hamburg a spot in the playoffs as the Berks IV champs.