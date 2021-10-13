BCIAA field hockey highlights

Plenty of field hockey action going on around Berks County on Wednesday night. Twin Valley, Fleetwood and Hamburg all improving their records on the night. 

The Berks I champs hosting Berks Catholic, with their perfect league record on the line. The Saints putting the pressure on the Raiders early, with a 1-0 lead.

Emma Winther ties things up for the Raiders off a Natali Foster assist. Foster would end the night with a hat trick as well. The Raiders would go on a 10-1 run to take down the Saints. 

Fleetwood hosting Schuylkill Valley, and they would blank their guests, 7-0. Casey Lynn Dewald finished with a hat trick for the Tigers in the win. 

The Tigers scored six of their seven goals in the first half. They improve to 14-2 overall and 8-2 in league. 

Hamburg looked to wrap up a playoff spot hosting Kutztown. The Red Hawks hanging on for a 2-1 win. 

Kylah Reading found the back of the goal twice in the Red Hawks win. Reading scoring in the first and fourth quarters. The win secures Hamburg a spot in the playoffs as the Berks IV champs.