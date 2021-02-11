The Twin Valley and Fleetwood girls' basketball teams posted wins on Thursday night in Berks basketball games. The Raiders defeated Wyomissing 41-22 while the Tigers took a 55-36 win over Hamburg.
Twin Valley went on an 8-0 scoring run in the first quarter and built a 12-3 advantage after the first period of pay. Sophia Rasiul scored a game-high 14 points for the Raiders.
Fleetwood led by 13 at halftime and built that lead to 16 points heading into the fourth quarter. Alexis Hess led the way for the Tigers with a game-high 21 points.