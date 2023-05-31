ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley girls lacrosse finds themselves in familiar territory heading into Thursday. The Raiders once more set to compete for the District III-2A title.
The Raiders enter the 2023 title game looking to go back-to-back, last year's team making a run to the PIAA final.
Heading into this season the Raiders reloaded for another District title run, typical for most perennial powers year after year. There's a different core group leading the way in 2023, but that hasn't slowed them down.