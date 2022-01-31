ELVERSON, Pa. - The Twin Valley girls basketball team will turn to their lock-down defense in an attempt to slow down high scoring Governor Mifflin on Tuesday in a late season showdown.
It will be another step up in class for the Berks II Raiders (12-5, 6-2) whose only two league losses have come against Berks I opponents.
"This is the pressure situation that we need to get used to and the type of focus that we need to have like on the day before, " said senior Rachel Knight. "So I think these are very important and really beneficial for us for the postseason."
Head coach Doug Myers hopes that these big time matchups help prepare his squad as the regular season winds down.